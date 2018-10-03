Surat minors’ rape cases to be tried in fast track court: CM Vijay Rupani

Vijay Rupani Vijay Rupani

CM Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said that no one will be spared in connection with the rape of two minor girls in Surat. Speaking to mediapersons here, Rupani said that his government was firm and accused will be tried by a fast track court. “The government is firm, and nobody will be spared. In the coming days, these cases will be taken in a fast track special court in Surat so that the accused found guilty will be strictly punished,” Rupani said.

The CM’s remark comes days after two girls, aged five years, were raped in two different areas on Saturday. While the accused in one of the cases has been arrested, police are yet to make any headway in the second case as the accused has not been identified.

Meanwhile, police said that they will install 12 CCTV cameras in the Dindoli area and two more outposts will be set up in the area for surveillance.

Police Commissioner Satish Sharma said that they have identified 12 spots in Dindoli where the CCTV cameras will be installed.While police have the custody of the accused in one of the cases till October 5, they have not been able to identify the accused in the second case in which the 5-year-old was kidnapped from her house while her parents were sleeping.

