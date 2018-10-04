Surat: Minor raped, 21-year-old arrested

Police said the accused has been booked under IPC sections for kidnapping, rape and also under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Police said the accused has been booked under IPC sections for kidnapping, rape and also under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl. This is the third incident of alleged rape of minor girls in Surat. In the latest incident, police said the victim’s family members knew the accused as he would come to their house and often take the girl out for ice cream treat. The accused worked as a labourer at a tyre shop.

Police said that on Sunday the accused took the girl with him to buy her an ice cream. After purchasing an ice cream, the accused took her to a garden and allegedly raped her, and then dropped her home. Police said the accused threatened the girl of killing her mother and brother if she told anyone about the incident. On Monday, the accused again took her to the garden and allegedly raped her. The same day, the girl broke down before her mother and told her about the ordeal. Following this, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with Athwalines police station against the accused, police said.

Police said the accused has been booked under IPC sections for kidnapping, rape and also under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The girl and the accused were taken to a hospital for medical examination, police said.

Athwalines police inspector S B Bharwad said, “The accused had threatened the girl of killing her mother and her brother. The victim was afraid of him which is why she kept quiet the first time but after second time, she realised the ordeal would repeat following which, she informed her mother and later a police complaint was registered. We have arrested the accused today (Wednesday) and are questioning him.”

Last week on Saturday, two five-year-old girls were allegedly raped in separates areas in the district.

