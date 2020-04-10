Gujarat: 13-yr-old held for raping minor girl

The survivor was admitted to a nearby hospital and her condition is stable, police said. The survivor was admitted to a nearby hospital and her condition is stable, police said.

An 11-year-old resident of a village in Surat district was allegedly raped by her 13-year-old neighbour on late Thursday. Police has registered an offence against the boy under IPC sections 363 (Punishment for Kidnapping), 376 (2) (f) (Commits rape on a woman when she is under twelve years of age) and under relevant sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The survivor was admitted to a nearby hospital and her condition is stable, police said.

According to police, the girl’s parents hail from Uttar Pradesh and settled in Surat district a few years ago.

On Thursday evening, the couple had left their daughter alone at home to withdraw cash from a nearby ATM. A 13-year-old boy staying in the neighbourhood turned up at their house and said that he will purchase sweets for the girl from a nearby shop, police said.

As the girl accompanied him, he took her to an empty room at his residence where he slapped her and raped her, police added, following which she returned home.

Once her parents were back and found their daughter crying, she disclosed the incident to them. They went to the boy’s house and raised their objections, when the boy’s parents started quarrelling with them and beat the girl’s father, police said..

The girl’s father then approached the police and lodged a complaint. Police detained the teenage boy on Friday afternoon and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board. He was later sent to a juvenile remand home.

“The victim and the accused knew each other, stayed in the same area and the accused frequented her house. We have detained him. Medical examinations of both were carried out. The girl was admitted to a hospital and her condition is reported to be stable,” said the investigating officer in the case.

