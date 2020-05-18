Surat: 2 migrants among 3 labourers ‘commit suicide’

The plight of the migrant labourers across the country has escalated ever since the nationwide lockdown was put in place. The plight of the migrant labourers across the country has escalated ever since the nationwide lockdown was put in place.

In three separate incidents, three labourers in Surat allegedly committed suicide on May 16.

In the first incident, Shubhash Prajapati (60), a resident of Parvat Patia in Surat, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house on May 16. The incident came to light the next day, when neighbours had spotted Prajatapati’s body and informed his relative, Sunil Chauhan.

Chauhan said, “He was working at a construction site. Since the last two months, he did not have a job and was facing financial problems… During the lockdown, he might have been depressed.”

Assistant sub-inspector, Puna police station, Deviben Morakhbhai said, “The deceased was staying alone. The reason behind him committing suicide is not yet known.”

In the second incident, the deceased has been identified as Sudhir Singh (24), a resident of Rameshwar Colony, Sachin GIDC, and native of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, he committed suicide by hanging himself on May 16.

Sudhir shared his room with a couple of roommates including a distant relative, Amar Singh. On May 15, Sudhir had gone to sleep in his room while the rest of his roommates slept on the terrace of the building. Amar discovered Sudhir’s body the following morning. Talking to the Indian Express, Singh said, “He was working at a dyeing and printing mill for the past three years. We had booked our tickets for UP for May 19…we are shocked. We have informed his family.”

Assistant sub-inspector, Sachin GIDC police station, Ramanbhai Arjunbhai said, “The deceased was unmarried and in Surat since the past five years. We are investigating the reason behind the suicide.”

In the third incident, the deceased has been identified as Rohidas Lingayat (55), a resident of Rushinagar in Limbayat area of the city. A native of Maharashtra, Lingayat worked at an auto garage and allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on May 16.

According to the police, he had gone to his room to take a nap after lunch. After one-and-a-half hours, his wife knocked on the door but had failed to open it and later discovered his body.

Assistant sub-inspector, Sachin GIDC, Ajit Singh Chhatra Singh said, “We don’t know what went wrong for Rohidas to take such a drastic step. We have taken the statements of his family members and they, too, don’t know anything. Once the lockdown opens, we will talk to the garage owner where he worked.”

