Trial run of Surat metro begins on 8.5 km route, to continue for 15 days

The Surat Metro Train will be operated on two corridors. (Express Photo)

The trial run of the Surat Metro Project began on the 8.5 km viaduct between Dream City and Althan Tenement Station on Sunday, in a key step towards providing fast, safe and modern transport facilities to one of the fastest growing cities of Gujarat.

According to officials, construction work of seven metro stations on the route has been completed.

The trial run will be conducted for over 15 days during which all aspects related to security, technical capability and operation will be thoroughly analysed, officials said.

The trial run will also be monitored by officials of the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).