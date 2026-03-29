Trial run of Surat metro begins on 8.5 km route, to continue for 15 days

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The trial run of the Surat Metro Project began on the 8.5 km viaduct between Dream City and Althan Tenement Station on Sunday, in a key step towards providing fast, safe and modern transport facilities to one of the fastest growing cities of Gujarat.
According to officials, construction work of seven metro stations on the route has been completed.
The trial run will be conducted for over 15 days during which all aspects related to security, technical capability and operation will be thoroughly analysed, officials said.
The trial run will also be monitored by officials of the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).
Officials say that successful completion of the trial will pave the way for the start of metro services on the route. The metro project will prove to be important in providing relief from traffic jams in Surat, the second largest city in Gujarat after Ahmedabad.
The Surat Metro Train will be operated on two corridors. The first corridor between Sarthana and Dream City (20 stations) covers a distance of 21.61 km. This line, with a mix of elevated and underground sections, will connect the northern and southern areas of Surat, serving its major residential and commercial hubs. Surat, famous for diamond and textile industries, is the second most populated city in Gujarat after Ahmedabad.
The second corridor between Bhesan and Saroli covering 18.74 kilometres will have 18 stations. The primarily elevated line will connect eastern and western parts of Surat with inter-change at Majura station.
The trains will be modern, with air conditioning and wifi facilities. It will have a contactless smart card ticketing system. The station will be accessible with elevators and ramps and it will be integrated with other public transport systems.
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