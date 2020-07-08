Surat: Men on bike shoot at BJP councillor

Varachha police reached the hospital and lodged a complaint against the unknown shooters.(Representational Image) Varachha police reached the hospital and lodged a complaint against the unknown shooters.(Representational Image)

Two bike-borne assailants shot at a BJP municipal councillor with a country-made gun in Varachha area of Surat on Monday night.

According to police, the bullet hit councillor Bharat Vaghasiya behind his right shoulder and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he is out of danger.

Vaghasiya, BJP councillor from Karanj-Maghob ward in Surat, is a resident of Hemakunj Society in Matawadi, Varachha. He was on his way home from office at Dahya Park Society on his moped when two men on a bike came to him, near Momai boring shop, and the pillion rider fired one round from his pistol. Local residents rushed to help Vaghasiya even as the miscreants managed to flee.

The councillor was rushed to Leelaba Hospital in Kamrej where the doctors performed a surgery on him. Varachha police reached the hospital and lodged a complaint against the unknown shooters. An offence has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 304 and 114 as well as Arms Act 25 (1) (a) (c).

Surat police commissioner RB Brahmbhatt said, “Our teams are trying to get some clues from CCTV footage in the area. The assailants escaped in the direction of Rang Avdhoot Society. We questioned Vaghasiya who said he did not suspect anyone or did not have threats from anyone. The motive behind the crime is still not clear but we are investigating. Vaghasiya is out of danger. They used a country-made pistol to attack him.”

