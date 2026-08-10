Surat medical student dies by suicide after ragging, 4 doctors suspended

Four students of Surat Medical College have been suspended for six months. (Photo: Facebook@Government Medical College, Surat)

Surat Medical College has suspended four resident doctors for six months for ragging at least 10 first-year students, one of whom died by suicide on Sunday (August 9).

The unanimous decision was taken at 4 am on Monday in an extraordinary meeting of the anti-ragging committee of the medical college, which is associated with the New Civil Hospital and its Hospital Council.

Four faculty members, including the Head of the Department of Microbiology, have been issued show-cause notices.

The decision was forwarded to Dr Jayesh Sachde, Additional Director of Medical Education and Research, who was supervising the investigation into the matter, officials in Surat said.