Surat medical college PG student ‘dies by suicide’

On August 9, a 30-year-old student identified as Harsh Pandya allegedly died by suicide at his hostel room.

A 28-year-old postgraduate student at the Government Medical College in Surat allegedly died by suicide by slitting both his hands on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Dr Yogendra Prajapati, who was a third-year student in the anatomy department, allegedly injured himself at the dissection hall of the department, the Khatodara police added. This was the second such incident at the Surat medical college in under two months.

“Dr Prajapati had been in the dissection hall since morning and was involved in the undergraduate students’ examination. His own third-year exams had concluded last week, and he was completing some remaining terms,” in-charge Medical Superintendent Dr Parul Vadgama was quoted as saying by PTI.