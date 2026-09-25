Surat medical college PG student ‘dies by suicide’

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A 28-year-old postgraduate student at the Government Medical College in Surat allegedly died by suicide by slitting both his hands on Thursday afternoon, police said.
Dr Yogendra Prajapati, who was a third-year student in the anatomy department, allegedly injured himself at the dissection hall of the department, the Khatodara police added. This was the second such incident at the Surat medical college in under two months.
“Dr Prajapati had been in the dissection hall since morning and was involved in the undergraduate students’ examination. His own third-year exams had concluded last week, and he was completing some remaining terms,” in-charge Medical Superintendent Dr Parul Vadgama was quoted as saying by PTI.
Dr Prajapati lived with his wife, four-year-old son and parents at the college’s hostel quarters.
Police sources said Dr Prajapati, a resident doctor at New Civil Hospital, had been at the dissection wing since the morning. When alone after his colleagues left in the afternoon, he allegedly used a sharp object to cut blood vessels near the elbows of both his hands, they added.
The reasons for his extreme step were not clear, the officials said.
Dr Prajapati was found unconscious on the floor by one of the students. Dr Vadgama, Dean Dr. Jayesh Brahmabhatt and the police control room were then informed.
The police said a case of accidental death had been registered against the incident and that they spoke to the family members.
Khatodara police inspector N V Bharwad said, “We have not found any suicide note. The reason behind him taking such a drastic step is not yet known. This year was his last of his MD in anatomy. At present, it is difficult to say anything, but we are probing the case.”
On August 9, a 30-year-old student identified as Harsh Pandya allegedly died by suicide at his hostel room.
A probe found that the first-year student of the microbiology department had faced verbal abuse and humiliation, and four senior resident doctors were subsequently booked in a criminal case and suspended. The four accused, however, were yet to be arrested by police. (With PTI ‘inputs)
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