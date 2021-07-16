Surat man who contacted online firm to sell kidney duped of Rs 14 lakh

Rana runs a business of second-hand cars and was facing financial difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns.

A Surat resident, who was going to sell his kidney to repay his pending dues, was allegedly duped of Rs 14.78 lakh by an online firm.

According to police, Arbaz Rana (25), a resident of Nanpura, had borrowed money from his friends and relatives to meet the expenses of his and his sister’s marriage.

The 25-year-old man, in his complaint to the police, mentioned that he had decided to sell one of his kidneys to repay the dues. After searching on the internet, he got the phone number of one Dr Shilpa Kumar of Manipal hospital in Bangalore city.

When he called the number, a woman who attended the phone told him that he will get Rs 4 crore if he sells his kidney.

Surat Cyber Crime branch Assistant Commissioner of Police Yuvraj Sinh Gohil said, “Rana also deposited Rs 14.78 lakh – which he again borrowed from his friends and relatives- – in different bank accounts as directed by the woman between September 3 and October 20, 2020. Later she stopped picking up his calls and blocked him.”

Following this, Rana contacted the cyber cell office and filed a complaint. On Thursday, police registered an offence under IPC sections 406, 419, 420, 465, 120(b), and under sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the IT Act.

Gohil added, “The investigation is on and we we will arrest the accused soon. After primary investigations, we have found that it is a big racket running across the country for the last two years.”