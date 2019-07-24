Surat: Man serving life term arrested for threatening transwoman

A 32-YEAR-OLD man serving a life term at Surat’s Lajpore jail was arrested by the Navapura police in Vadodara on Tuesday, for threatening a 25-year-old transwoman from the city. Based on allegations by Zoya Khan that the accused, Sakir Sheikh used to threaten to kill her if she did not develop a relationship with him, Sheikh was booked under IPC section 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication).

‘Since he was already serving life imprisonment in the Lajpore jail for a murder case, as per procedure we had sought his transfer and arrested him. We can only keep him in custody for 24 hours to interrogate him, produce him before the magistrate and then hand him over to the jail authorities again,” said Investigating Officer, M D Hadia. “He has confessed that he was in touch with Zoya while he was out on parole, but has denied threatening her. We are still investigating the claims,”

In her complaint, Zoya had also alleged that he used to call her from the jail and threatened to kill her whenever he would be released. “We have asked the jail authorities to investigate the allegations – whether or not he had any access to any mode of communication from within his jail cell,” Hadia said. Two years ago, Sheikh was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his friend’s friend over an old dispute between the two in Surat.