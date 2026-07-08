Surat man murders father with kitchen knife; arrested
In his statements to the police, Subhash, 28, had stated that Rajesh had become “unstable” over the death of his wife a couple of years ago, and frequently fought with all his with his three sons and their wives, who lived in one house on Ved Road.
A diamond polisher was arrested on Tuesday after he murdered his 55-year-old father with a kitchen knife at their house in Surat’s Moti Ved area.
Police said Rajesh Rathod had suffered knife wounds on his head, shoulder and right hand, which Subhash, his son, had claimed to be self-inflicted.
In his statements to the police, Subhash, 28, had stated that Rajesh had become “unstable” over the death of his wife a couple of years ago, and frequently fought with all his with his three sons and their wives, who lived in one house on Ved Road.
His body was sent to the SMIMER Hospital for post-mortem, after which it became clear that the wounds were not self-inflicted.
A police team interrogated all three sons and their wives. Subhash confessed to killing his father, they said.
Singhanpore police inspector PM Chaudhary said, “After consulting the doctors of SMIMER Hospital, we suspected that it was not a case of suicidal death. The doctors told us that the injury marks were not self-inflicted. During our questioning of Rajesh’s children, we found that he was right-handed. The injury on his right hand was sharp and perfect. A person cannot make such an injury mark with their left hand if they are right-handed. We questioned Shubhash, who confessed to his crime.”
He added, “Shubhash and his father Rajesh had a fight. Shubhash is the youngest son. Two of his brothers were not in the house when the fight took place, but all three wives were in the house. They remained tight-lipped at first, but all confessed to Shubhash’s role in the murder, which was carried out with a kitchen knife.”
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More