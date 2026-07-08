Surat man murders father with kitchen knife; arrested

A police team interrogated all three sons and their wives. Subhash confessed to killing his father, they said.

A diamond polisher was arrested on Tuesday after he murdered his 55-year-old father with a kitchen knife at their house in Surat’s Moti Ved area.

Police said Rajesh Rathod had suffered knife wounds on his head, shoulder and right hand, which Subhash, his son, had claimed to be self-inflicted.

In his statements to the police, Subhash, 28, had stated that Rajesh had become “unstable” over the death of his wife a couple of years ago, and frequently fought with all his with his three sons and their wives, who lived in one house on Ved Road.

His body was sent to the SMIMER Hospital for post-mortem, after which it became clear that the wounds were not self-inflicted.