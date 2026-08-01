Surat man kills foster mother, ends life: Police

The incident came to light when a neighbour who was walking in the lawn area nearby spotted Jatin's body hanging. (File photo)

A man allegedly killed his foster mother by strangulating her using a wire and later died by suicide in Surat’s Varachha area on Friday, police said on Saturday.

Police suspect the incident may be a fallout of the man’s “debt burden” – amounting to Rs 45 lakh.

Jatin Sonani (35), a resident of an apartment in Room Society, Ashwani Kumar Road area, on Friday allegedly killed his foster mother, Bhanuben Sonani (63) and later hanged himself.

The incident came to light when a neighbour who was walking in the lawn area nearby spotted Jatin’s body hanging. She informed her parents, who in turn called the police.