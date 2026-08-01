Surat man kills foster mother, ends life: Police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A man allegedly killed his foster mother by strangulating her using a wire and later died by suicide in Surat’s Varachha area on Friday, police said on Saturday.
Police suspect the incident may be a fallout of the man’s “debt burden” – amounting to Rs 45 lakh.
Jatin Sonani (35), a resident of an apartment in Room Society, Ashwani Kumar Road area, on Friday allegedly killed his foster mother, Bhanuben Sonani (63) and later hanged himself.
The incident came to light when a neighbour who was walking in the lawn area nearby spotted Jatin’s body hanging. She informed her parents, who in turn called the police.
A police team reached the spot, broke open the door and found a suicide note written in Gujarati. In the suicide note, Jatin mentioned that he had taken money from moneylenders and had invested in share trading but suffered losses and was stressed over how he would repay the loans. The police informed a relative, Bhaveshbhai Sonani, about the incident. Bhaveshbhai registered a complaint with the A K Road police station in this connection.
Police Inspector H B Patel said, “Bhanuben’s husband Jagdish died in 2014 due to an illness. Jagdishbhai had no children and his younger brother Tribhuvan Sonani had three children. Jagdishbhai adopted Tribhuvan’s youngest son, Jatin, when he was around six months old. The Sonani family hails from Amreli in Saurashtra and has been staying in Surat for the past two decades. Jatin thought that even after his death, money lenders might harass his foster mother, so he killed her first and later took the extreme step.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram