Surat: Man held for rape in 10-day police custody

The 24-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in Surat had been sent to 10-day police custody by a district court on Saturday.

The accused is from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. He works in a textile factory and has been staying here for the past five years. He is married and has a one-year-old son in Kanpur, police said. The incident took place on Monday night when the child had gone to see Ramleela with her father. The father had left her alone for a couple of minutes to collect prasad when the girl was kidnapped by the accused, police said.

On returning when the father couldn’t find her, he asked around. Then he came back home to see if she had returned home on her own as their house is located very close to the ground of the event. Later in the night the girl came back crying and told her mother about the incident, following which the family filed a complaint with the police.

Police sources said the accused allegedly took the girl to a lonely place and raped her at knife point. The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The alleged accused was produced in the court on Saturday amid heavy police security. While asking for the alleged accused’s custody, police told the court that he is not cooperating and that the knife used by the man is yet to be traced, so it will be important to take him to the crime spot.

“We are happy that the Surat district court granted 10-day police remand. The accused is not cooperating with us. Now we have got ample time to extract information from him,” the local police station inspector said.

