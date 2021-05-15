Surat man held for posting ‘misleading’ info about PM on Facebook

Speaking to The Indian Express, YA Gohil, assistant commissioner of police, Cyber Crime Cell Surat city, said, “The accused was arrested yesterday and was given bail today.”

A 40-year-old man from Puna gam in Surat was arrested for allegedly posting a “misleading and exaggerated” post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook in context of recent West Bengal polls and the prevailing Covid situation in the country.

According to police, Sanjay Dangar, a resident of Puna gam in Surat, who is into construction business and is a native of Amreli, was held by a team of Surat city Cyber Crime Cell on Thursday after an FIR was lodged against him at the Cyber Crime PS under IPC section 505 1 (b) with intent to cause alarm or fear to the public.

As per an FIR lodged against Dangar on Wednesday, the accused has used his Facebook account by the profile name Sanjaytori Talaviya on April 10 night to post a picture of PM Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with “exaggerated and misleading information”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, YA Gohil, assistant commissioner of police, Cyber Crime Cell Surat city, said, “The accused was arrested yesterday and was given bail today.”

The arrest of Dangar happened on the same day when the Vadodara city police arrested a man for posting a “defamatory” video of Chief Minister Rupani.