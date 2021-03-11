Surat man goes missing after boarding train from Mumbai

Anoop runs a distribution business of Bisleri water containers in Dindoli and had gone to Borivali to meet his family which is based over there. He is unmarried and settled in Surat for the past four years.

A 29-year-old Surat resident has gone missing after he boarded a train from Borivali in Mumbai on March 9 morning following which a search operation has been launched by Western Railway’s Railway Police Force (RPF) and Gujarat Railway Police (GRP).

According to officials, Anoop Singh, a resident of Dindoli in Surat, had boarded Train number 02935 Bandra-Surat Superfast Intercity from Borivali railway station around 6:50 am on March 9.

Anoop was supposed to deboard at Surat, around 10:35 am on the same day. However, he went missing in midst of the journey.

Dr RK Singh, uncle of Anoop, said, “After Anoop did not reach his home in Surat and his phone was found switched off, we contacted Surat Railway station police who told us to lodge a missing persons’ complaint at Borivali railway police. The CCTV footage at Borivali railway station shows Anoop entering the train around 6:50 am on Tuesday but the CCTV footage at Surat railway station doesn’t show him deboarding the train. He did not call anybody from the train.”

“A missing persons report has been filed at Borivali police station in this case and we are coordinating with the RPF of Western Railways in Mumbai and Gujarat to locate the missing person. CCTV footages at 10 stops of the train including five railway stations in Gujarat are being scanned,” an official of GRP said.