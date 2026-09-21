Deadly chase ended in Surat man’s fatal crash, find police

Police acted after residents of Saroli village in Surat's Olpad taluka took out a rally to the police station and handed memorandums to senior IPS officers demanding justice for Amish Patel and an FIR against the suspects. Express photo by Hanif Malek

Almost 10 days after a man was killed in a car crash in Surat district, police have arrested seven men on the charge of culpable homicide, after it emerged that they had attacked and chased the vehicle and allegedly caused it to ram into a wall.

Police acted after protests by neighbours and family of the man demanding justice at the Olpad police station in Surat district.

Amish Patel, a 45-year-old transport businessman, was on his way home in Olpad taluka’s Saroli village from Pinjrat village on September 12 evening, when he encountered a traffic-jam-like situation on the road.

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The situation was allegedly caused by a procession of people who were taking a Ganesh idol in a truck for installation. Ganesh Chaturthi – the day devotees install idols of the Lord in public places or in their homes for the Ganeshotsav festival – was on September 14, two days later.