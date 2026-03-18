Surat man dies by suicide ‘after girlfriend ends relationship under pressure’

A man who reportedly had to end his relationship with his friend’s sister and received counselling from an NGO working to prevent suicides allegedly killed himself at Surat in Gujarat on Monday evening.

The police identified the man as Sagar Zikarda, 22, a resident of Haridwar Society in Katgargam, who had worked as a sculptor at Lal Darwaja in Surat for the last four years.

After Sagar allegedly attempted suicide, his father learnt about the incident and immediately took him to the SMIMER Hospital, where he was declared dead after primary treatment.

The Katargam police have registered an accidental death case and started an investigation.