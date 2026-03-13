Surat: Man, brother’s wife kill his mother, stuff body in gunny bag

Surat police have arrested a man, Parvez Mansuri, his brother’s wife Shabana, and Shabana’s father Mohammed Feroz Alam for allegedly murdering Parvez’s mother on Thursday. The woman’s body was discovered after road cleaning staff of the Surat Municipal Corporation found a gunny bag lying near a temple around 300 metres from her flat. When the workers opened the bag, they found the body, which was later sent to SMIMER Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The post-mortem revealed that the deceased had injury marks, and her hands and legs had been tied with a rope. Police said she was strangled to death.

Police checked with Amroli police station and learned that a missing person complaint had been registered a day before the body was discovered.

Amroli police called Parvez Mansuri, who identified the body as that of his mother, Hamida Khatun Mansuri.

Parvez (21), a resident of the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) colony at Kosad Awas in Amroli, had earlier approached Amroli police station on March 10 around 11 am and lodged a missing complaint for his widowed mother, Hamida Khatun Mansuri (50). She was living with him, her elder son Mohammed Vasim (22) and Vasim’s wife Shabana (23).

The family originally hails from Samastipur in Bihar and had settled in Surat a few years ago, police said.

In the missing complaint, Parvez had told police that his mother had left the house on March 9 to buy clothes but did not return.

The Surat Crime Branch later joined the investigation, and police converted the missing person complaint into a murder case on March 10.

During a search at Hamida’s house, police found pieces of rope similar to the one used to tie the victim, raising suspicion about the involvement of family members.

Police also examined CCTV footage from the apartment building and saw a man carrying a gunny bag on his shoulder and leaving it near the temple.

Investigators questioned Parvez, Shabana and her husband separately. During questioning, police found contradictions in their statements.

Surat Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhavesh Rozia said, “We have arrested Parvez Mansuri and his elder brother’s wife Shabana for their alleged involvement in the murder of Hamida Khatun. Parvez and Shabana were having an illicit relationship, which Hamida had come to know about. She frequently quarrelled with them over the matter.”

“The arguments led Shabana to call her father who lives in Bihar. She allegedly told him that she was being tortured by her mother-in-law,” Rozia said.

He added that Feroz arrived in Surat on March 9 and allegedly conspired with Parvez and Shabana to kill Hamida.

“On March 10, after Mohammed Vasim left for work, Parvez, Shabana and Feroz tied Hamida’s hands and legs with ropes and strangled her to death. Later, Feroz packed the body in a gunny bag and dumped it near the temple in their residential colony,” Rozia said.

Rozia further said that during questioning, Parvez and Shabana disclosed that her father had already left for Bihar.

“Before the train could reach Patna Railway Station, Surat police coordinated with the Bihar STF. Feroz was detained when he got down at Patna Railway Station. A police team from Surat has been sent to bring him back,” he added.

Police sources said Hamida’s husband died seven years ago. Around five years ago, she moved to Surat with her elder son Vasim. Initially, they lived in a rented house in Saiyedpura.

Vasim later started working in a jewellery shop in Katargam, and the family bought a house in the Kosad EWS colony, where they began living together.

He married Shabana about two years ago in Samastipur, Bihar. After the marriage, Shabana stayed for about six months at the family’s ancestral house, where Parvez and another brother lived.

Police said Shabana developed a close relationship with her brother-in-law during this period.

She later came to Surat about seven months later, and Parvez also moved to the city. Vasim arranged a job for Parvez at the same jewellery firm where he worked.

While living together in the same flat in Surat, Parvez allegedly continued his relationship with Shabana. Police said Hamida had learned about the relationship a few months ago.

Shabana is the mother of a one-year-old son.