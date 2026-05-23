Surat lawyer moves Bar Council over stand-up comedian’s ‘derogatory’ remarks on advocates

It seeks strict action against the stand-up comedian, and that he (Sharma) should apologise and ensure that he does not repeat such statements in future.

A SURAT lawyer on Friday submitted an application to the Bar Council of India, the Bar Council of Gujarat and the Surat District Bar Association against stand-up comedian Badal Sharma over the latter’s “derogatory” remarks on lawyers during one of his shows.

In his application, Surat-based Kamlesh Raval sought to raise an objection to “hurtful, defamatory and derogatory comments against lawyers/legal profession”.

Badal Sharma was unavailable for comment on the matter.

Raval alleged that Badal Sharma, during his live performance in a show, subjected lawyers to “insulting generalisations”.

Raval’s application adds that “comedy and artistic expression undoubtedly enjoy freedom in a democratic nation; however, such freedom also carries responsibility. Public remarks that demean an entire profession can create social prejudice, erode public trust, and cause emotional harm to members of the legal fraternity.”