Surat lawyer moves Bar Council over stand-up comedian’s ‘derogatory’ remarks on advocates

In his application, Surat-based Kamlesh Raval sought to raise an objection to “hurtful, defamatory and derogatory comments against lawyers/legal profession”.

Written by: Kamal Saiyed
2 min readSuratMay 23, 2026 05:33 AM IST
stand-up comedian Badal Sharma derogatory remarks on advocates, Badal Sharma derogatory remarks on advocates, stand-up comedian derogatory remarks on advocates, stand-up comedian Badal Sharma, Indian express news, current affairsIt seeks strict action against the stand-up comedian, and that he (Sharma) should apologise and ensure that he does not repeat such statements in future.
Make us preferred source on Google

A SURAT lawyer on Friday submitted an application to the Bar Council of India, the Bar Council of Gujarat and the Surat District Bar Association against stand-up comedian Badal Sharma over the latter’s “derogatory” remarks on lawyers during one of his shows.

In his application, Surat-based Kamlesh Raval sought to raise an objection to “hurtful, defamatory and derogatory comments against lawyers/legal profession”.

Badal Sharma was unavailable for comment on the matter.

Raval alleged that Badal Sharma, during his live performance in a show, subjected lawyers to “insulting generalisations”.

Raval’s application adds that “comedy and artistic expression undoubtedly enjoy freedom in a democratic nation; however, such freedom also carries responsibility. Public remarks that demean an entire profession can create social prejudice, erode public trust, and cause emotional harm to members of the legal fraternity.”

It seeks strict action against the stand-up comedian, and that he (Sharma) should apologise and ensure that he does not repeat such statements in future.

Raval told The Indian Express on Friday, “While surfing through social media, I heard him (Sharma) saying such statements in one of the shows. I have kept the recording as evidence. His statements hurt the dignity of lawyers across the country. Seven more shows of this stand-up comedian are scheduled across the country but if he does not apologise, lawyers will oppose such shows in future.”

 

Kamal Saiyed
Kamal Saiyed

Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs. Expertise Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs. Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including: Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives. Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress. Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli). Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 23: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments