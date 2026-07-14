Surat lawyer representing minor girl arrested for allegedly raping her

A 44-year-old lawyer was arrested by the Surat police Tuesday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl whose family had hired him to represent her in a pending kidnapping and rape case.
The lawyer had been representing the minor after she was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by two brothers last year.
According to the police, the lawyer called the girl’s father Sunday and said he needed someone for household and office work, and offered a monthly salary of Rs 15,000. Trusting the lawyer, the father sent his daughter to his house, where he allegedly raped her.
Threatened victim
A C Taede, Assistant Commissioner of Police (J Division), said the girl’s father was unaware that the lawyer was living alone after separating from his wife following a matrimonial dispute.
“The accused allegedly threatened the girl that if she did not comply with his demands, she would face adverse consequences in the ongoing kidnapping and rape case against the brothers. He also warned her not to disclose the incident to anyone,” Taede said.
After returning home, the girl informed her mother about the alleged assault, following which the parents approached the police and lodged a rape complaint Monday. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested the lawyer.
Medical examinations of the victim and the accused were carried out at Surat New Civil Hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Kidnapping, rape case
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According to the police, the girl, then aged 12 years and 8 months, went missing from her home on September 19, 2025. Her parents filed a kidnapping complaint at the area police station three days later.
The police rescued her on November 23, 2025, and arrested a 22-year-old man and his elder brother, and charged them with kidnapping and rape. They are currently lodged in Surat Central Jail.
The victim’s parents then engaged the lawyer to represent them in the kidnapping and rape case.
A police officer said the lawyer has previous criminal cases against him, including a prohibition case registered in 2023 and a 2025 case alleging he assaulted a person while under the influence of alcohol.
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The officer said the victim’s parents found him a “genuine and good person”, so they agreed to send their daughter to the lawyer for the job. “The victim’s family is poor, and they stay in a rented house.”
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More