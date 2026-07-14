Surat lawyer representing minor girl arrested for allegedly raping her

A Surat police officer said the lawyer has previous criminal cases against him. (File Photo)

A 44-year-old lawyer was arrested by the Surat police Tuesday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl whose family had hired him to represent her in a pending kidnapping and rape case.

The lawyer had been representing the minor after she was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by two brothers last year.

According to the police, the lawyer called the girl’s father Sunday and said he needed someone for household and office work, and offered a monthly salary of Rs 15,000. Trusting the lawyer, the father sent his daughter to his house, where he allegedly raped her.

Threatened victim

A C Taede, Assistant Commissioner of Police (J Division), said the girl’s father was unaware that the lawyer was living alone after separating from his wife following a matrimonial dispute.