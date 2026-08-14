10 years later, two convicted for 18-year-old man’s murder in Surat

A juvenile court sentenced two men to three years in an observation home for a 2016 fatal stabbing while acquitting two co-accused. (Representative image)

The juvenile court here convicted two men who allegedly stabbed to death an 18-year-old over a petty dispute in 2016. While the duo was sentenced to three years in an observation home, the court acquitted two others, who were also arrested for the murder, but termed them ‘criminals’.

All four were juveniles at the time.

The Juvenile Justice Court of Principal Magistrate K. V. Pathak, and board members Dr. Anishaben Mahida and Dr. Paresh Kakadiya, were hearing the proceedings in the case of the murder of Babu Nagarkar (18), a resident of Adajan area in Surat.

As per the case details, an altercation took place between Nagarkar and the four youths over a petty issue at Sant Tukaram Society in Adajan on June 5, 2016. Later that day, the four allegedly stabbed Nagarkar with a knife in the chest, causing his death. During the altercation, Nagarkar’s father Rajpal was also injured when he intervened.