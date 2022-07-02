Surat journalist and BJP leader threatened for backing Nupur Sharma: police

Police in Gujarat’s Surat district have provided security to a journalist after he complained of receiving threats to his life for “supporting Nupur Sharma”, the BJP spokesperson suspended over her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed. A BJP leader has also been allegedly threatened, after he professed support for Sharma in a memorandum submitted to the district collector.

The Surat-based journalist, Yuvraj Pokharna (31), said he commented on a news portal’s social media account on June 28 under a report about the beheading of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and the arrests of two people for the hate crime. On the next day, he found a threat given by one Mohammed Faisal, who wrote that “Gusthak-e-Rasul ki ek his saja, sir tan se juta (abusers of the Prophet will be beheaded)”.

Pokharna said he had been given armed police security since June 30 after he complained to the Surat police. Pokharna, son of a doctor couple in the city, also said he had shifted his family members to undisclosed locations.

Talking to The Indian Express, Pokharna said, “They started attacking me on social media using bad words. Mohammed Faisal later deleted his comment and also deactivated his account. However, other trolls were in support of Mohamed Faisal’s comment. I complained to the police about the threat to my life. They gave me good support and security cover. I hope the police will catch the accused.”

In the second incident, Vinod Jain, a former BJP media cell convener in Surat, allegedly started receiving threat messages and WhatsApp calls after he and some Hindu priests submitted a memorandum to the district collector on June 17 professing support for the suspended BJP spokesperson.

“I started receiving threats on social media for supporting Nupur Sharma. Two days ago, I received a WhatsApp call from an international number and the caller gave a threat to my life. He said to me: “Sudhar jao, warna anjam ke liye tayyar raho. (Mend your ways, or be prepared for the end).” I have handed over all the social media details to the Surat police and requested them to catch the culprits,” said Jain, who is also convener of the NGO Rashtrasena.

Sharad Singhal, additional police commissioner (crime and traffic), said the police were yet to register a case on either complaint. “We have come across both the complaints and started investigating the allegations levelled by them. We have also given security to Yuvraj Pokharna. We have not registered any case in the incident, but our teams are working hard using technical surveillance and intelligence.”