Surat Police arrests ‘influencer’ for objectionable content on Mahatma Gandhi

Bharatiya Gauraksha Manch president Dharmesh Gami of Surat filed the complaint at Umra police station after seeing the video stating that the content would hurt the sentiments of several people.

The Surat Cyber Crime Branch arrested a “social media influencer” for allegedly insulting Mahatma Gandhi in an Instagram reel she uploaded on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti on October 1.

Simran Patel, 47, whose account describes her as a ‘digital creator,’ has one million followers. She uploaded the video featuring a woman showing the picture of Gandhiji on the 500-rupee note “in an obscene manner and placing it in a gender context” with insulting and objectionable remarks.

By the time the complaint was filed, she had deleted the viral video.

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Patel, who lives in the Adajan area of Surat, was arrested under sections of the Information Technology Act after police investigated the account following a complaint. Her husband has been identified as Amit Patel.