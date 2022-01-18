Surat industrialist Mahesh Savani quits AAP

Noted industrialist from Surat and Patidar leader, Mahesh Savani, who joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in June 2021, announced his exit from the party on Monday citing “personal reasons”.

Savani’s exit came just hours after Gujarati folk singer Vijay Suvada left AAP and joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Savani had sat on an indefinite fast for five days in December 2021 after 93 AAP members were jailed for protesting at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar against the question paper leak in government recruitment examinations. Later, collapsed during the fast and had to be hospitalised.

Speaking to The Indian Express, 52-year-old Savani claimed he was no longer interested in politics.

“I have been doing sewa (service) since 2007 and it has been my life’s motive. I have had no difference with the party and in future, I will not join any political party. Due to my engagement with the party, I was not able to give time to my family, especially to my sisters,” he said.

“Recently, I was hospitalised during my indefinite fast… I am diabetic and my sugar level keeps fluctuating. Doctors have also advised me to stay away from the political world for my health. I will continue doing sewa on an individual level,” added Savani had who joined the AAP in presence of Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Savani, known for organising mass marriages for orphaned women, also runs hostels for HIV-positive girls. Recently, he supplied hundreds of generators in Saurashtra villages affected by Cyclone Tauktae and also set up Covid centres there.

Reacting to the exit of Savani from the party, AAP Gujarat spokesperson Yogesh Jadvani said, “A person’s health comes first. Mahesh Savani has been serving the society on his own for a long time and he had joined politics also for the same. We wish him best as the reasons given by him for exit is humane.”

“It is undoubtedly a loss for the party ahead of the 2022 Vidhansabha polls, however, what matters for us is the love and confidence of the people which is with the AAP,” he added.

Congress spokesperson Jayrajsinh Parmar said, “Mahesh Savani might have left AAP citing personal reasons, however, his decision to join the party was wrong. The same party had abused former prime minister Manmohan Singh and people are slowly realising the true face of AAP.”