Thief strikes Surat vegetable vendor’s home, steals cash, jewellery and LPG cylinder as fuel anxiety grips Gujarat

Amid growing fears over LPG availability, a thief broke into the house of a vegetable vendor in Surat’s Punagam area and stole cash, jewellery, and even a cooking gas cylinder, all worth around Rs 1.95 lakh, the police said Friday.

According to the Surat police, the incident occurred when the homeowner’s wife stepped out to shop.

The complainant, Jeevan Vaghela, 27, a resident of Ashanagar Society, left home in the afternoon to sell vegetables at a nearby market. Later in the day, his wife, Reena, called him to inform him that their house had been burgled.

When Vaghela returned, he found the cupboard broken and cash and jewellery missing. He alerted the police control room, following which officers from the Punagam police station reached the spot with sniffer dogs.