Surat: Hotelier’s son arrested in MD drug seizure case

Surat police on Thursday arrested 23-year-old Adil Noorani, son of hotelier Salim Noorani, in connection with the seizure of 1.011 kg banned Mephedrone drugs (MD) on September 22.

Surat crime branch on September 22 seized 1.011 kg banned MD drugs worth Rs 1.01 crore from Salman Javeri in Dumas area of Surat. During his interrogation, Javeri told the police that he procured the drugs from Sanket Aslaliya and Adil. Crime branch sleuths later arrested Aslaliya and seized 304.98 grams of banned MD drugs worth Rs 30.49 lakh from him.

Following mandatory Covid-19 test, the result of which returned negative, crime branch arrested Noorani under NDPS Act on Thursday. He was then produced before a court which sent him to three-day police custody.

Surat crime branch assistant commissioner of police R R Sarvaiya said, “Like Javeri, Noorani is also addicted to MD drugs. Javeri told us that he got the drugs from Adil and Aslaliya. We will try to dig out more information from Adil about his involvement in the drug racket.”

