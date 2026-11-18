A hotel owner in Surat’s Vesu area allegedly fell to his death while trying to escape a police party that had raided his premises on the suspicion that it was running a human trafficking racket.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of the Surat Crime Branch sent a decoy to the hotel which was in the Safal Square building on the fourth floor, while a team in plainclothes waited on the ground floor.

After the decoy sent a signal on their mobile phones, the police team reached the fourth floor of the R Heritage Hotel and entered a room where they found a woman with the decoy who had posed as a client. A native of West Bengal, she told the police that she had been working at the hotel for the past few months and had received “part payment” from the hotel owner.