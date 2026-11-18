Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground co... Read More
A hotel owner in Surat’s Vesu area allegedly fell to his death while trying to escape a police party that had raided his premises on the suspicion that it was running a human trafficking racket.
Acting on a tip-off, the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of the Surat Crime Branch sent a decoy to the hotel which was in the Safal Square building on the fourth floor, while a team in plainclothes waited on the ground floor.
After the decoy sent a signal on their mobile phones, the police team reached the fourth floor of the R Heritage Hotel and entered a room where they found a woman with the decoy who had posed as a client. A native of West Bengal, she told the police that she had been working at the hotel for the past few months and had received “part payment” from the hotel owner.
On her statement the police detained the owner Rajesh Raghuveer Singh (42), in his office. However the twist came when he sought to go to the washroom and the police let him. On the pretext of using the washroom, Singh allegedly broke the window to climb down from the water supply pipeline at the back of the complex.
“As he started climbing down, his hands slipped off, and he fell to his death on the ground. Another team, which was on the ground floor, immediately rushed behind the complex and found him lying on the ground bleeding. They took him to a private hospital where he was Rajesh was declared dead on arrival”, said sources.
A team from Umra police station also reached the spot after learning about the incident and lodged an accidental death report and informed his family.
Talking to the Indian Express, Surat AHTU Police Inspector M B Shergil said, “The hotel owner charged Rs. 9000 from our decoy. The accused had planned an escape bid and went to answer nature’s call and climbed down through the water pipeline network and slipped to his death from the fourth floor.”
“We rescued a West Bengal girl from the hotel room who disclosed that she had come here for the last few months and she was paid Rs. 2500 per customer. The deceased is a habitual offender of Immoral Trafficking, as a case under such was lodged against him in 2022. He was running hotel rooms on rent in the posh area since long”, she said.