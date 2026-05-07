Surat hospital sealed for ‘foetal sex determination’, 2nd FIR against owner in 6 months

Accordingly, the office of the Gujarat Health Commissioner issued a show-cause notice on Dr Anil B Patel, the Chief District Health Officer (CDHO) of Surat, who is also the ex-officio District Appropriate Authority for the implementation of the PCPNDT Act.

The Gujarat Health Department on Wednesday sealed Mamta Multispeciality Hospital in Surat after a raid on the premises on the orders of the Health Minister Praful Pansheriya whose office had received information that the hospital was allegedly involved in foetus sex determination and selection practices that are banned in India under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

Following the raid, the hospital was sealed and an FIR was filed against the owner, Ramgopal Shrikishan Khandelwal, a pharmacist, under the PCPNDT Act, the Gujarat Clinical Establishments Act and the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act on May 4.

Khandelwal earlier operated Shivay Multispeciality hospital, which was sealed on November 6, 2025, after an FIR filed at Varachha police station, for violations under the same laws against sex determination. The hospital was opened on court orders on January 29, 2026. The owner then allegedly rebranded the premises as Mamta Multispeciality hospital and opened for business recently, Police Inspector Ajitsinh Vala said, adding that Khandelwal would be arrested soon.