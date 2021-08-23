Surat homoeopath booked for ‘murdering mother, sister before attempting suicide’

A 30-year-old homoeopath was booked on Sunday for allegedly murdering her mother and younger sister with an overdose of sleep-inducing drugs in Surat city, before attempting suicide, police said. According to police, Dr Darshana Prajapati (30), a homoeopath who is a resident of Katargam in Surat city, allegedly injected sleep-inducing drugs on her mother Manjula Prajapati, 59, and sister Falguni Prajapati, 28, on Saturday night in a murder bid and later popped 26 sleeping pills in an attempt to kill herself.

All three were found unconscious at their residence on Sunday morning, after which they were taken to the nearest hospital. While Manjula and Falguni were declared brought dead, Dr Darshana survived, following which she was interrogated by the police.

According to police, the doctor’s parents were separated and she was the sole bread winner.

Speaking to The Indian Express, AA Chaudhari, inspector of Chowk Bazar police station, said, “Dr Darshana told us that she was depressed and wanted to kill herself. However, she was also disturbed by the thought that there will be no one to take care of her mother and younger sister once she is gone. So she gave some excuse to both on Saturday night to inject them with sleep-inducing drugs. Then she consumed a total of 26 pills in an attempt to kill herself.” “The next morning (Sunday), when her cousin brother knocked on their door, there was no answer. When they broke into the house, all three were found unconscious. We have booked Dr Darshana under IPC 302 for murder… she is still in hospital. The bodies of her mother and sister have been sent for postmortem.”