Surat: Home quarantine ‘flouted’, SMC files police complaints

In another similar incident, a couple tested positive for Covid and were in home isolation but allegedly went missing from their house on Wednesday. The officials talked to neighbours who told them that they had gone back to their native place in Saurashtra.

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) health department has lodged eight complaints under relevant sections of the IPC and the Epidemic Disease Act against migrants who were allegedly found missing from their quarters in Pandesara area and one couple from Saurashtra found missing from Katargam area, where they were in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

The SMC health department had deployed a total of 2,468 teams to carry out door-to-door survey and collect information of the number of families in the house those aged above 45 years and also those having comorbidity and others having complaints of cough, fever, headache, body ache etc. These teams also visit the micro-containment areas and check on Covid positive patients in home quarantine.

However, recently, survey teams working in the south zone in Pandesara area in Surat, came across seven cases wherein the house of home quarantine patients were found locked, and others staying in a shared room and the other roommates “do not share information”.

With no leads on the whereabouts of such people, the municipal officials had registered an offence against the accused, with Pandesara police station, on Wednesday night.

The complainant Senior Sanitary inspector with South Zone office, P D Patil, had in his complaint with Pandesara police station, alleged that those kept under home quarantine had been missing and there is no proper reply from the neighbours or roommates. Police had registered offence under IPC sections 269, 188 and the epidemic disease act section 3, on Wednesday.

Senior Sanitary Inspector of SMC P D Patil said, “ At seven places, our teams had found that the house doors were locked and when inquired with neighbours they told us that the person staying inside had gone to his native place. In other cases the neighbours do not have information about the persons. After two days, again our team goes to the same place to inquire and if in two attempts those such home quarantine patients are not found, we register an offence with the concerned police station.”

