Heavy rain lashes Surat, schools shut across city and district

Several areas reported waterlogging, while power supply was disrupted in parts of the city. (Express Photo)

Heavy rain lashed Surat city and district Tuesday, disrupting normal life and prompting authorities to keep schools and colleges closed as a precautionary measure.

The decision was announced late Monday night by Surat District Education Officer Bhagirathsinh Parmar, following a weather department forecast of heavy rain in the region over the next 24 hours.

“We have decided to keep schools in Surat city and the district closed due to the heavy rainfall forecast, keeping the safety of students in mind. Rainwater entered several schools on Tuesday, and we do not want to take any risk,” Parmar said.

In areas of the district that did not receive rainfall, school principals were allowed to decide whether to keep institutions open.

Waterlogging, power cuts

Rain began early Tuesday, accompanied by strong winds and lightning, forcing many residents to remain indoors.

According to the Surat District Flood Control Room, Kamrej recorded 65 mm of rainfall between 6 am and 8 am Tuesday, followed by Bardoli with 55 mm, Palsana and Ambika with 30 mm each, Surat city with 25 mm and Mahuva with 20 mm.