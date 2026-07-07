Heavy rain lashes Surat, schools shut across city and district

“We have decided to keep schools in Surat city and the district closed due to the heavy rainfall forecast, keeping the safety of students in mind. Rainwater entered several schools on Tuesday, and we do not want to take any risk,” Parmar said.
In areas of the district that did not receive rainfall, school principals were allowed to decide whether to keep institutions open.
Waterlogging, power cuts
Rain began early Tuesday, accompanied by strong winds and lightning, forcing many residents to remain indoors.
According to the Surat District Flood Control Room, Kamrej recorded 65 mm of rainfall between 6 am and 8 am Tuesday, followed by Bardoli with 55 mm, Palsana and Ambika with 30 mm each, Surat city with 25 mm and Mahuva with 20 mm.
Several areas reported waterlogging, while power supply was disrupted in parts of the city. Low-lying areas were inundated, bringing traffic and movement to a halt in several parts of the city.
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Several shops remained shut due to water entering premises, with shopkeepers moving valuables to safer locations.
The regular functioning of the Surat District Court was also affected, with proceedings disrupted due to several lawyers being unable to attend.
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More