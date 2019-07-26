Surat: Groups clash in Songadh town, bandh called by VHP peaceful

Members of two different communities clashed in Avdhoot Nagar in Songadh town on Wednesday evening, following which the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a bandh in the town on Thursday.

Advertising

Police said the clash took place between Muslim youths and members of Maldhari community near Chandunandan Hotel at new RTO in Sonagadh town after Tanveer Pathan, a resident of the area, was beaten up by youths from the Maldhari community over old enmity.

Tausif Pathan, Tanveer’s elder brother, tried to rescue him and the scuffle led to clashes between youths from both the communities. Several shops in the area were forced to close before police reached the spot.

Later Tausif Pathan filed a complaint with Songadh police against nine persons — Ajay Bharwad, Vijay Bharwad, Puna Bharwad, Rahul Bharwad, Bijal Bharwad, Sanjay Bharwad, Arjun Bharwad, Karsan Bharwad and Rahul Deriwala, all residents of Songadh town. Tausif is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Advertising

Bijal Bharwad, a resident of Jamadar street, Ukai Road, Songadh, lodged a complaint against Tausif Pathan, Jisabhai, Abdul and Pirubhai Taj Moha-mmed, all residents of Islampura in Songadh town. Tapi district president of VHP, Nileshkumar Chandratre, also went to Songadh police station with Bijal Bharwad to register offence against Tausif Pathan and others. When Chandratre was on way back from the police station, he was intercepted allegedly by the supporters of Tausif near the petrol pump in Islampura and beaten up with wooden sticks. The attackers escaped while Chandratre managed to call his friends who took him to hospital in Songadh from where he was shifted to a private hospital in Vyara. His condition is said to be stable.

Chandratre lodged a complaint of attempt to murder against four youths, including Abdul Pathan, and Peeru Pathan, both residents of Aman Park society in Songadh, and two others on Wednesday night.

Protesting the attack on Chandratre, the VHP called for bandh on Thursday. A large number of VHP and Bajrang Dal activists came out on roads and forcefully closed shops in the market area. No untoward incidents were reported.

Range IGP Rajkumar Pandian visited the spot on Thursday afternoon and took stock of the situation. The IGP called a meeting between leaders of both the communities and appealed them not to take law in their hands or believe rumours spread on social media. He also assured them that strict action will be taken against those who resorted to violence. Shops and business establishments remained closed till afternoon.

Songadh police inspector CK Chaudhary said, “The situation is under control. We have deployed personnel at different sensitive areas in the town. Tausif’s younger brother Tanvir was having some conflict with Maldhari community youths who sell milk in the area. Tanvir once told them not to enter his residential area to sell milk. On Wednesday afternoon, Tanvir was passing through Jamadar street when the local milk sellers spotted him, caught him and beat him up, leading to the clashes. We have sent our teams to arrest the accused in all the three complaints.”