Surat doctor’s suicide over ‘ragging’: Anticipatory bail plea of another accused PG student rejected

A Surat court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of a second-year postgraduate (PG) student of the Government Medical College (GMC), Surat, in a case linked to the “mental and physical harassment” faced by a first-year PG student of the same college, Dr Harsh Pandya, who died allegedly by suicide in August.

A few days ago, the same court rejected the bail application of another accused, also a PG student at the same college, in connection with the same case. The case was heard in the court of Special Judge (Atrocity), P A Patel.

On August 15, Harsh’s father Dr Shubhashchandra Pandya, a resident of Modasa, registered a police complaint against four PG students of the medical college in connection with his son’s death.