Thursday, April 28, 2022
Surat gas leak: HC notice to govt authorities on PIL seeking panel to probe

The petitioner is also seeking the court's direction to invoke Prevention of Corruption Act in the FIR against police officials and other government officials who may be found in the investigation to have colluded with the erring companies and individuals.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
April 29, 2022 3:47:04 am
Ahmedabad, Ahmedabadnews, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Gujarat High Court, Surat gas leak, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe petition also submits that Hikal Ltd was previously served closure notice by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board in a similar event where it was found to have illegally dumped and discharged hazardous toxic waste chemical effluents in a river in Maharashtra.

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court on Thursday issued notice to multiple government authorities and others on a public interest litigation seeking to form a committee to inquire the death of six labourers at Sachin GIDC in Surat due to inhalation of poisonous gas in January.

The division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri kept the notice returnable for June 17, by which time the respondents are expected to respond to the petition, if they wish to.

The petitioner, Paresh Parekh, a Vadodara-based social worker and a businessman, has sought the constitution of a committee to investigate into the “decades-long scam running in Gujarat of illegal dumping and disposal of hazardous chemical waste of companies for maximisation of profits and to take steps to curb and avoid frequent recurrence of such incidents” by laying down stringent rules and guidelines to regulate the practice of hazardous waste management by local and outstation companies in Gujarat.

The petitioner, terming the Sachin GIDC incident as akin to “Bhopal gas tragedy”, has further sought the court’s directions to the state police to add offences of murder (IPC section 302) and attempt to murder (IPC section 307) against the accused persons and directors of the responsible companies, namely Hikal Ltd, Astec Sciences and Sangam Enviro Ltd, who too have been made respondents in the PIL.

The petition also submits that Hikal Ltd was previously served closure notice by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board in a similar event where it was found to have illegally dumped and discharged hazardous toxic waste chemical effluents in a river in Maharashtra.

