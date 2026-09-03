Surat gangster arrested for BJP worker’s murder in May

The police said Sonavne was booked in 21 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, and those for violations of the Arms Act registered at Limbayat, Salabatpura, Puna, Khatodara, Sachin, and Dindoli police stations in Surat city.

Three months after a young BJP worker was fatally assaulted by a group of men, Surat police said they have arrested a notorious gangster from Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district for his alleged involvement in the murder.

This was the fourth arrest in the case.

Jayesh Dalal, 21, who was a youth wing leader at Surat’s BJP unit and a resident of the city’s Dindoli area, was attacked by three to four men in Udhna on May 18. Jayesh, who was also called Jay, succumbed to his injuries later at a hospital. A murder case was registered at the Dindoli police station after a complaint by the victim’s mother, Jayshree Dalal.