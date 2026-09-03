Surat gangster arrested for BJP worker’s murder in May

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Three months after a young BJP worker was fatally assaulted by a group of men, Surat police said they have arrested a notorious gangster from Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district for his alleged involvement in the murder.
This was the fourth arrest in the case.
Jayesh Dalal, 21, who was a youth wing leader at Surat’s BJP unit and a resident of the city’s Dindoli area, was attacked by three to four men in Udhna on May 18. Jayesh, who was also called Jay, succumbed to his injuries later at a hospital. A murder case was registered at the Dindoli police station after a complaint by the victim’s mother, Jayshree Dalal.
Police arrested Milind Koli, Kishan Parmar and Pankaj Patil, all residents of Dindoli, a couple of days after the murder. During interrogation, the trio disclosed that they killed Jayesh on the instructions of Sagar Sonavne alias Manya Dukkar, the gangster.
The police said Sonavne was booked in 21 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, and those for violations of the Arms Act registered at Limbayat, Salabatpura, Puna, Khatodara, Sachin, and Dindoli police stations in Surat city. He was jailed twice under the GUJCTOC (Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime) Act but was presently out on bail.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Karanraj Vaghela said, “Sagar Sonavne is a notorious criminal. He runs his own gang and is involved in 21 heinous criminal offences in Surat. His name cropped up in the investigations into the murder of Jay Dalal after questioning the three individuals arrested in the case previously. Our teams were looking for him, and he was hiding in a rural Kagjipura village in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Our teams caught him and brought him to Surat. We will dig out more information to find out the motive behind the killing of Jay Dalal.”
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