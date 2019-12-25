Surat: Fresh plan with 7 villages, SMC panel returns merger proposal

At the meeting on Tuesday, chairman Anil Goplani referred back the proposal of extension to Surat municipal commissioner and asked them to come up with new proposal. At the meeting on Tuesday, chairman Anil Goplani referred back the proposal of extension to Surat municipal commissioner and asked them to come up with new proposal.

The Standing Committee of SMC on Tuesday, referred back the proposal for extension of municipal limits to the Surat municipal commissioner, requesting a new proposal, after the sarpanches of nine villages in Kamrej taluka of Surat district opposed to the merger with SMC. Seven new villages in Olpad and Choryasi taluk-as will be added in a new proposal.

The Surat municipal commissioner had a few days ago, proposed the merger 22 villages and two Nagar Palikas to Surat city, which is now spread over 326 square kilometres.

BJP leaders of Surat city and district organised a meeting with the sarpanches and members of both the Nagar Palikas at the Circuit House, a few days ago to convince them about the merger. The elected BJP MLA of these areas were also present. The leaders of villages opposed the merger proposal, while Nagar Palikas agreed to the same.

It was decided to merge seven more villages in Olpad and Choryasi taluka, to which the sarpanches of the villages agreed. The villages are Asarma, Segwa, Gothan, Umra and Chichi in Olpad taluka, and Umber and Pardi Kande in Choryasi taluka.

At the meeting on Tuesday, chairman Anil Goplani referred back the proposal of extension to Surat municipal commissioner and asked them to come up with new proposal. He said, “We referred back old proposal of delimitation of Surat city and asked the commissioner to come up with new proposal on Friday. Once the new proposal gets approved, we will forward it to SMC general body meeting to be held on the Friday. Later it will be sent to the state government.” The next meeting is on December 27.

