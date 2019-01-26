Surat: Four labourers killed in fire at yarn factory

Four labourers were charred to death on Thursday night in a fire that broke out at a yarn manufacturing factory in Palsana taluka of Surat district.

The labourers were sleeping in the factory when the incident took place, police said. The fire was brought under control after six hours on Friday morning.

Raw materials, plastic globules from which yarn is manufactured and readymade yarn stock along with machines were gutted amounting to a loss of crores of rupees, police said.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the factory. The blaze spread to other floors due to strong winds, engulfing the entire factory. Sources said that around 50 labourers were present at the factory when the fire broke out.

The deceased were identified as Amol Chauhan (18), Rinkoo Rawat (23), Ramesh Rawat (29), all residents of Palsana and natives of Madhya Pradesh, and Manoj Paswan (36), a native of Bihar.

Palsana police sub-inspector Anirudh Kamadiya said, “After primary investigations it has been found that the fire broke out due to short-circuit on the third floor and later spread to other floors.”