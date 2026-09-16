Surat civic body fines P P Savani Institute Rs 1 lakh over food poisoning incident

Every year, the P P Savani Group organises a mass wedding event in Surat for the benefit of orphan women or daughters of single-parents. (Photo: PP Savani Institure's website)

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Wednesday issued a penalty notice of Rs 1 lakh to the P P Savani Institute for allegedly not informing the civic health department about a food poisoning incident that happened on their hostel campus on Saturday.

Every year, the P P Savani Group organises a mass wedding event in Surat for the benefit of orphan women or daughters of single-parents. The Trust bears all wedding expenses. Political leaders, industrialists, social workers and religious leaders across the state attend such mass wedding events.

On Saturday evening, several students of P P Savani School at Abrahma village in Surat city fell ill after having dinner at the hostel canteen. The students complained to the warden and were soon taken to P P Savani Hospital in the school buses. All the affected students were provided medical treatment and subsequently recovered.