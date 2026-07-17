Surat floods: 54,000 given cash aid, 26K households also got govt help: Officials

Industry sources said that hundreds of powerloom factories were affected.

Till Thursday evening, Rs 18 crore had been given to people affected by recent floods in Surat as compensation, district collector Tejas Parmar said.

Out of the total amount, Rs. 4.85 crore cash aid was given to 53,999 people and the rest to 26,313 households, he added.

On July 7, the city recorded up to 14 inches of rain, inundating several of its areas because of flooding in Mithi and Bhedwad creeks in Surat and Tapi districts.

Floodwater began receding on July 9.

Later, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Surat and asked the district administration to carry out a survey and ensure that the flood-affected were compensated.