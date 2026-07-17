Surat floods: 54,000 given cash aid, 26K households also got govt help: Officials

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Till Thursday evening, Rs 18 crore had been given to people affected by recent floods in Surat as compensation, district collector Tejas Parmar said.
Out of the total amount, Rs. 4.85 crore cash aid was given to 53,999 people and the rest to 26,313 households, he added.
On July 7, the city recorded up to 14 inches of rain, inundating several of its areas because of flooding in Mithi and Bhedwad creeks in Surat and Tapi districts.
Floodwater began receding on July 9.
Later, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Surat and asked the district administration to carry out a survey and ensure that the flood-affected were compensated.
“Areas that were majorly hit are Limbayat, Dindoli, Varachha, Udhna, Sachin, Simada, Laskana, Sarthana, etc. The survey is still going, and the number of beneficiaries may increase,” Parmar said.
Also, with the state government announcing a relief package for Surat businesses, the process to ascertain losses by industries in the region was underway, officials at the collectorate said.
Industry sources said that hundreds of powerloom factories were affected.
Viraj Patel, who owns a powerloom unit at S K Nagar Industries in Limbayat, said, “The creek water entered my factory, which has 60 machines. I have incurred losses worth crores of rupees.”
Meanwhile, Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association is likely to meet the collector on Friday. The Federation’s Dinesh Katariya said, “We will request the collector to permit us to collect documents from textile traders whose shops suffered damages.”
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