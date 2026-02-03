Surat flat raid exposes trafficking of newborn girl, Maharashtra woman, kin arrested

The Surat police detained two women as they failed to provide a satisfactory explanation or documents for the newborn. (Representational image)

The Surat police had on Monday arrested a young woman and her two relatives from Maharashtra, in connection with the alleged sale of a 10-day-old baby girl to two women in Surat.

The arrested were an 18-year-old woman who is the mother of the newborn, her brother, Deepak Bhotkar, 23, and her aunt, Anita Gnaneshwar Bhotkar, 47. They were remanded in Chowk Bazaar police’s custody till Wednesday by the Surat district court, officials said.

According to the police, the three were arrested based on the inputs provided by Sonawane and Mishra, who had allegedly sent messages to different people regarding a sale offer of a newborn for Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh.