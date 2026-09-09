Fire engulfs Surat textile market destroying goods meant for Diwali festival delivery

A major fire broke out in the multi-storey Shyam Sangini textile trading market at midnight of Tuesday, with the blaze continuing well into Wednesday afternoon, though no human casualties were reported.

The losses largely involved finished textile goods ready for delivery to other states for the Diwali festival.

Surat Municipal Corporation Chief Fire Officer Basant Pareekh said, “Fire broke out from a passage area on the sixth floor, igniting packed textile fabric parcels and spreading to both sides of the passage, covering all the shops on that floor. Due to synthetic materials, plastic packing bags, and cardboard boxes, these items burned to ashes. The fire also entered the shops, burning all furniture and stocked fabrics on both sides of the floor.”

An injured fireman Praveen Patel seen taken out from Shyam Sangini Textile market. (Express Photo by Hanif Malek) An injured fireman Praveen Patel seen taken out from Shyam Sangini Textile market. (Express Photo by Hanif Malek)

Pareek added that the officers were still carrying out cooling operations, and one fireman was injured in the process and is hospitalised.

The Shyam Sangini market is a six-storey building with a total of 284 blocks, comprising large-sized shops each spread over around 2000 sq feet area. On Wednesday night, the shopkeepers left the packed finished fabrics in the passage area and left for their homes as the delivery vehicle would come late at night.

“The fire spread on the fifth floor as well and covered a few shops. The market authorities have recently renewed the fire NOC and the fire extinguisher set-up was already working, but the intensity of the fire was high. Our teams broke the glass windows on the outer areas and let the smoke escape from the shops and buildings. It was difficult for us to enter the fifth and sixth floors as the entire passage area was smoky and visibility was low. After the window glass was broken, our teams moved swiftly with firefighting guns and started battling the flames. Over 150 firemen from different zones of SMC were involved in dousing the fire. The fire was brought under control after 12 hours as we all worked through the night, and cooling activities are presently in progress. The cause of the fire is still not yet known.”

Several textile traders who own shops in the market rushed to the market complex in a bid to save their valuable items, including account books, records, fabrics, etc., but could not enter, said Anoop Jalan, president of the Shyam Sangini Textile Market.

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Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association president Hansraj Jain, with his team, also reached the market after learning of the incident. In addition, top officials of SMC, along with Mayor Mayaben Mavani and Standing Committee chairman Rajan Patel, visited the market and spoke to the traders.

Shyam Sangini Textile market president Anoop Jalan said, “For the upcoming Diwali, Navratri and other festivals, the traders had kept a huge stock of fabrics in the shops and godowns in the market. Cooling activities are currently in progress, and the exact number of shops gutted in the fire will only be known after fire officials complete their work. The loss incurred by the textile traders will be analysed later. All the shopkeepers remained in the market for the whole night.”

Surat is the hub of synthetic textile sarees and dress materials, in the country, with nearly 75,000 trading shops. On any given day 250-300 truckloads of fabric leave the city for markets across UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and the southern states, with some shipments moving by rail.