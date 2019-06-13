Surat fire: Municipal Corporation deputy engineer arrested, 10th in case

Crime Branch arrested Deputy Engineer V K Parmar of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Tuesday evening in connection with the Takshashila Arcade fire incident, taking the total number of arrests to 10 in the case.

Surat Crime Branch had earlier arrested two fire officials, three builders, a tuition class owner, two municipal officials and a Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company engineer.

Parmar was produced in Surat district court on Wednesday, which remanded him in police custody till Saturday. Police sources said that Parmar was a junior engineer in Varachha zone when the fourth floor of the structure was regularised after the payment of impact fees by the builders. Parmar had allegedly not visited the spot then before regularising the structure.

Surat Crime Branch had demanded 10-day custody of Parmar, but after hearing the arguments from the defence and prosecution, the court granted his remand to the police till June 15. Surat Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Patel said, “We will try to dig out more information about the structure and find out who else was at fault.”

The fire had broken out in an illegal dome-like structure on the rooftop of Takshashila Arcade at Sarthana area in Surat on May 24. Coaching centres were being run on the fourth floor. A total of 22 students were killed in the incident.