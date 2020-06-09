Surat: Fire breaks out at textile market for third time in 6 months

This is the third such incident in the last six months in the textile market. This is the third such incident in the last six months in the textile market.

A fire broke out at Raghuveer textile market on Puna Kumbhariya road in Surat early on Tuesday. No casualties were reported as the market was sealed, fire officials said. This is the third such incident in the last six months.

There are over 15 textile markets on Puna Kumbhariya road. The fire department had received a call at 11.45 pm the previous night and officials reached the spot around 12 am. Over 15 fire tenders were involved in extinguishing the flames emerging from the elevation structure of the market and it was brought under control within three hours. Several people from nearby areas had also reached the spot after hearing about the incident.

Chief Fire Officer, Surat Municipal Corporation, Basant Pareek said, “The market was already sealed. This is the third such incident. Earlier, a fire had broken out at the market on January 21 and 8. We found out that the fire safety systems in the market were not adequate and the elevation structure is not proper. After the second incident, we had sealed the market. As the market falls in the Surat Urban Development Authority (SUDA) area, we have given a report to the SUDA chief to make changes in the elevation structure.”

“There was some repairing work going on at the market. The flames started from the first floor and extended to the eighth floor. The empty shops in the markets were engulfed in flames. The fire was at multiple places, so our staffers were divided and dispersed in all directions. At present, it is difficult to say how the fire had erupted but investigations are going on. There were no casualties.”

