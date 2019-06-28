Surat fire: 2 officials of power company questioned

Two officials who were employed with the power company Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) and had inspected Takshashila Arcade a year before a major fire broke out on May 24 at the commercial complex, recorded their statements with Surat city crime branch on Thursday.

Advertising

Twenty two students of a coaching class in the building died in the massive fire.

Surat police had arrested two fire officials, four engineers, one DGVCL official, three builders of the complex, and a coaching classes owner, in this connection. All arrested persons are in judicial custody and have applied for bail.

After taking the statements of all the accused, the police learned that in May 2018 DGVCL vigilance officials carried out a surprise check at Takshashila Arcade and found that the electricity meter in one of the shops selling dairy products was not functioning. The power officials had also found that the shop owner had been using excess power, following which, they collected a fine of Rs 18,000 from him.

Advertising

Surat crime branch police summoned then junior engineer with the DGVCL vigilance department, who is now with UGVCL (Uttar Gujarat Vij Company limited), R A Chawda, and then electrical assistant with the DGVCL vigilance department, who is now with Valsad division, Vipul Thakor.

“We have recorded the statements of Chawda and Thakor as they had raided the premises one year ago and found irregularities in one of the connections,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Surat Crime Branch, Rahul Patel said. “We have sought more details from DGVCL in relation to what their duties were and whether they had to check the entire building or (just) random connections.”