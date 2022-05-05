Surat: Fenil Goyani sentenced to death in Grishma Vekariya murder case

A Surat sessions court on Thursday sentenced to death Fenil Goyani (20), who was held guilty and convicted for murder in April for stabbing Grishma Vekariya (21) and slitting her throat in front of her family members and neighbours in Pasodara, Surat.

Public prosecutor Nayan Sukhadwala said the court relied on video footage of the incident, witness accounts and other circumstantial evidence to arrive at its decision.

Sessions judge Vimal Kanaiyalal Vyas, he said, also took into account the grievous and serious nature of the crime as well as lack of remorse on part of the accused, to declare the case as a ‘rarest of rare’ case while pronouncing the death sentence. “The court observed that the incident was pre-planned and created fear in the mind of the public in the way it was committed,” Sukhadwala added.

The court has also issued directions that compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme be provided to Grishma’s family.

On February 12 this year, Goyani allegedly slit Grishma’s throat in front of her family members and neighbours after stabbing her twice. He also allegedly stabbed Grishma’s brother Dhruv and uncle when they tried to rescue her. Goyani allegedly murdered Grishma because she refused to be in a relationship with him.

The Surat police had arrested Goyani on February 16 under Sections 302 (murder), 307, 354 (d) (i), 342, 504 and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code. Within five days, the police submitted a 2,500-page chargesheet at the Kathor court in Surat district. The chargesheet contained statements of over 190 witnesses, documentary evidence, scientific and medical evidence, and CCTV footage. The case was committed to the Surat sessions court where a speedy trial was conducted, resulting in conviction and sentencing in less than three months since the incident.

Reacting to the verdict, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi tweeted, “Today, I am paying tribute to Grishma and I feel satisfied to have fulfilled the promise given to her family. Grishma’s murderer Fenil has been sentenced to death by a court. Our fight against criminals is uninterrupted. I bow down to this historic judgment of the court and send my congratulations to every member of the special investigation team constituted upon directions from Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and also to others associated with the judiciary.”