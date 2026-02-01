‘Surat country’s fastest-growing city’: CM launches development projects worth Rs 342 cr

CHIEF MINISTER Bhupendra Patel on Saturday inaugurated development works worth Rs. 173.78 crore by the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) and laid foundation stone for development works worth Rs 169 crore, setting the ball rolling on development projects worth a total of Rs 342 crore.

CM Patel said, “Today, Surat city has become an excellent model of development, cleanliness and urbanisation across the country. Surat’s cleanliness is the result of the changes and the people’s love for cleanliness. Surat has now left even metropolises such as Mumbai behind in terms of cleanliness, discipline and modern urban planning.”

Highlighting the development of Surat, which has become the growth engine of the state’s development, as a model, CM Patel said, “Surat is the fastest-growing city of the country and, due to the vast industrial development, people from all over India have settled here for employment, which is why Surat has earned the title of ‘Mini India’. Known as the diamond and textile capital, Surat is also a leader in cleanliness, green mobility and sustainable development.”

Under the state government’s Public Housing Redevelopment Scheme-2016, the redevelopment of 1,304 houses in the Gotalawadi Tenement in the Katargam area has been completed on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis. The houses were inaugurated by the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in the special presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi, and Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, and a computerised draw was also conducted for the housing beneficiaries.

He added, “Cities such as Surat are the hubs of economic dynamism in the country, which will continue to lead the journey from ‘Developed Gujarat to Developed India’. The development works worth Rs 342 crore received by Surat today will enhance the ‘Ease of Living’ of the city dwellers.”

He also said, “The beneficiary families will get safe, modern and comfortable housing due to the public participation redevelopment of 1,304 houses of Gotalawadi Tenement.”

Saying that Surat has also achieved significant progress in air pollution control, e-mobility, pollution-free transport, and public housing schemes, CM Patel added that, as a result of the urban development journey started by the state government in 2005, Gujarat has become a model state of all-round development today.

Patel said that under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ is being fulfilled with the mantra of ‘Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishvas and Sauno Prayas’. Our resolve to build a developed India by the year 2047 will be fulfilled only with the cooperation of everyone.

In his address, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi said the government and the local administration are working to ensure equal development across the city. He added that the scope of public facilities has expanded in Katargam, Varachha and Mota Varachha.

He further stated that the state’s largest and most modern library is coming up in Katargam at a cost of Rs 70 crore and will be inaugurated in the next three months. This library will pave the way for a bright future for thousands of young people.

The newly-constructed Atal Bihari Vajpayee auditorium in Dabholi area will become an important platform for the youths, art lovers and citizens of Katargam, Varachha and surrounding areas. After Nanpura Gandhi Smriti, Sardar Smriti-Varachha and Sanjeev Kumar Auditorium-Pal, now the construction of a modern auditorium in Katargam will also give a new direction to cultural and social activities in Surat city, adds Sanghavi.

Emphasising that Surat Municipal Corporation is saving approximately Rs 10 crore every year through the use of solar energy, which is an exemplary step towards environmental protection, Sanghvi said, “New projects and development projects like auditoriums, bridges, libraries and schools built by the government have been set up not only for today, but for the future of the coming generation. It is the duty of every responsible citizen to protect, care for, maintain and keep these assets clean.”

Sanghavi added, “The renovation of Gotalawadi Tenement will bring a big positive change in the lives of 1304 families, and we wish that their dreams come true as they enter their new homes with immense happiness.”

Union Water Resources Minister CR Patil said, “The speed at which Surat is developing is an example for other cities. Once, Surat was known as an unclean city, but it has today become the country’s number one clean city. With the city’s population expected to grow over the next 50 years, the Municipal Corporation has prepared a comprehensive plan for the water system. The Municipality has become the country’s number one, with more than 123 bridges. With the joint efforts of the government, municipal officers and office bearers, the development is progressing at a rapid pace. The Municipality earns Rs. 400 crores per year from wastewater treatment, which will increase to Rs. 700 crores in the near future. Surat is the first Municipal Corporation in the country to earn such a significant income from wastewater.”