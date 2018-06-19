Surat farmers demand cancellation of land acquisition notice for bullet train

Surat farmers demand cancellation of land for bullet train acquisition notice. (Representational) Surat farmers demand cancellation of land for bullet train acquisition notice. (Representational)

Farmers in Surat took out a rally on Monday, under the banner of Gujarat Khedut Samaj, to protest against the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project and demand cancellation of the notification sent under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Commencement (Gujarat Amendment) Act, 2016.

Farmers from 15 villages, including Kimoli, Muland, Shekhpur, Antroli, Mohani and Bhatiya, which fall on the route of the train, along with leaders from the Khedut Samaj have submitted a letter of objection to the Surat district collector.

According to the farmer leaders, the government is in the process of acquiring over 150 hectares of land from these 15 villages for the bullet train project. As per the letter, the farmers have raised 14 points of contention.

The farmers have said that since the bullet train will pass through Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli and Maharashtra, the land acquisition act of Gujarat is not applicable. Instead they have demanded that the Central government’s land acquisition act of 2013 be followed in the process of land acquisition.

The letter has demanded that the government should carry out Environment Impact Assessment and Social Impact Assessment. They have also claimed that the notification for land acquisition was issued without consulting the local governing bodies.

The farmers have claimed that according to the Food Security Act, a fertile land which is being used for agricultural purposes can not be acquired otherwise. “After the issuance of notification and when the process of land acquisition is to be undertaken, the district collector of that area should declare the market value of the land, which has not been done,” the letter stated. They also suggested that the land adjoining Western Railway’s Mumbai -Ahmedabad route should be used for high speed rail project.

Talking to The Indian Express, Gujarat Khedut Samaj president Jayesh Patel said, “We have submitted our objections to the district collector and have demanded cancellation of the state government notification of land acquisition and implementation of Central government Land Acquisition Act, 2013. The state government did not follow the standard norms according to the Central government’s land acquisition act before issuing the notification. The state government also did not conduct the Social Impact Assessment and Environment Impact Assessment and issued notification.”

