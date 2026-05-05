A fake Bengal government tender and 1 lakh pairs of shoes: How a Surat businessman was cheated of nearly Rs 7 crore

Praveen Dhaduk told the police he supplied 1 lakh pairs of shoes worth Rs 4.50 crore and delivered the consignment to an address given by the accused. (Image generated using AI)

Two men have been arrested for allegedly cheating a Surat businessman of nearly Rs 7 crore by luring him to supply over 1 lakh pairs of shoes to the ‘West Bengal State Livelihood Mission’. Four other accused are still absconding.

The arrests by the Economic Offences Wing were made after Praveen Dhaduk, a resident of Mota Varachha in Surat, lodged a complaint at the Ashwani Kumar police station on Tuesday, naming Kishor Vaghela, Semes Nochel, Sayan Sen, Subhash Singha, Indrajeet Sengupta, and Sanjeev as the accused.

In his complaint, Dhaduk alleged that Vaghela met him and shared details of a fake ‘West Bengal State Livelihood Mission’ tender issued by the government for supplying shoes for government employees in West Bengal. The tender amount was shown as Rs 35 crore, with a 16 per cent commission to the middlemen for getting the tender approved.