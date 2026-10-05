AC short circuit sparks Surat factory fire, firefighters recover diamonds worth lakhs
According to officials of the Surat Municipal Corporation's Fire and Emergency Services Department, the fire broke out after a short circuit in the air conditioner in one of the polishing units of a diamond manufacturing factory.
A fire that could have caused a loss running into lakhs was contained in time after Surat firefighters entered a smoke-filled diamond factory in Katargam and recovered diamonds worth more than Rs 50 lakh.
The blaze, triggered by a short circuit in an air-conditioner, rapidly filled the unit with thick black smoke, forcing firefighters to enter wearing breathing apparatus to bring the flames under control and locate the valuables.
According to officials of the Surat Municipal Corporation’s Fire and Emergency Services Department, the fire broke out after a short circuit in the air conditioner in one of the polishing units of a diamond manufacturing factory at Gangotri Tower near Kesar Ba Market in the Gotalawadi area of Katargam, one of Surat’s major diamond hubs. The sudden blaze sent panic through the premises as smoke quickly spread through the office.
Within minutes, the flames intensified and the office was engulfed in dense black smoke, making it difficult to see or move inside the unit.
Hitesh Thakur, Regional Fire Officer, Surat, told The Indian Express that the fire team reached the building soon after receiving the emergency call around 7.45 am on Monday. Five fire tenders from three fire stations were deployed for the operation.
Thakur said that the smoke inside the office was so dense that the fire personnel equipped themselves with breathing apparatus sets before going inside. “There had been a short circuit in the air conditioner and almost the entire room was charred. The workers vacated in a timely manner so no casualties occurred… Once the fire had been doused, the owner of the factory and the police accompanied fire personnel in order to recover the diamonds,” Thakur said.
He added that although an official value of the diamonds had not been calculated, with the help of the owner, the fire officials were able to retrieve gemstones from some of the work stations. “The unit has partitions and since this fire was contained in one room, we were able to minimise the damage. There may have been gemstones misplaced while we were dousing the flames with water but we managed to retrieve several pieces from the work tables,” Thakur said.
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The intensive firefighting and rescue operation, Thakur said, lasted around 45 minutes.
The Katargam-Gotalawadi belt is densely populated with diamond-cutting, polishing and manufacturing units, making fire safety a recurring concern in the area. For the unit involved in Monday’s incident, however, the rapid intervention of fire officials meant some of the assets inside were safely secured.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
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