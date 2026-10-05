AC short circuit sparks Surat factory fire, firefighters recover diamonds worth lakhs

Within minutes, the flames intensified and the office was engulfed in dense black smoke, making it difficult to see or move inside the unit. (Express Photo)

A fire that could have caused a loss running into lakhs was contained in time after Surat firefighters entered a smoke-filled diamond factory in Katargam and recovered diamonds worth more than Rs 50 lakh.

The blaze, triggered by a short circuit in an air-conditioner, rapidly filled the unit with thick black smoke, forcing firefighters to enter wearing breathing apparatus to bring the flames under control and locate the valuables.

According to officials of the Surat Municipal Corporation’s Fire and Emergency Services Department, the fire broke out after a short circuit in the air conditioner in one of the polishing units of a diamond manufacturing factory at Gangotri Tower near Kesar Ba Market in the Gotalawadi area of Katargam, one of Surat’s major diamond hubs. The sudden blaze sent panic through the premises as smoke quickly spread through the office.