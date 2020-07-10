Surat: Engineer falls to death from tenth floor of under construction Covid hospital

He was immediately taken to the NCH trauma centre where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He was immediately taken to the NCH trauma centre where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A 56-year-old executive engineer fell down from the tenth floor of the Stem Cell Hospital at New Civil Hospital (NCH) in Surat, where work to convert the facility into a dedicated Covid hospital is in progress. It has not been established whether the engineer committed suicide or accidentally fell down, police said.

Jashwant Shihora (56), a resident of Parle Point area in Surat, who worked as an executive engineer at the electrical department of Project Implementation Unit, reached the Stem Cell Hospital at NCH on Friday morning, to conduct a routine check.

According to police sources, Jashwant had gone to the tenth floor alone and fell down under mysterious circumstances. The other labourers immediately gathered at the spot even as Jashwant’s head was profusely bleeding. He was immediately taken to the NCH trauma centre where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Surat district collectorate officials along with Khatodara police had also reached the spot. The statements of a few engineers working there were taken and the police began a probe.

Khatodara police inspector KB Zala said, “We have registered a case of accidental death and started a probe, It is difficult to say at this moment whether he had committed suicide or accidentally fallen down. He was alone at the topmost floor of the building. We are looking into all aspects.”

In view of the rise in Covid-19 cases in Surat, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had arrived in the city on July 4 to take stock of the situation. While addressing media persons at the district collector’s office, he had said, “The Stem Cell Hospital building (600 beds) which at present is not being used, as some work is pending there, will be converted to a Covid hospital within a week. The Kidney Hospital building (700 beds) will also be converted into a dedicated Covid hospital.”

Both buildings are located in the premises of the NCH campus and only their external structure has been made so far. Following the CM’s announcement, district administrative officials had given contracts to three agencies to develop both hospitals.

